Sadler, who joined the Shrimps almost three years ago, is leaving the Mazuma Mobile Stadium to take up the same position with Walsall.

He moved to Morecambe from Harrogate Town in the summer of 2021, taking on the role of general manager ahead of the club’s first League One season.

A year later, he became the club’s CEO and joined the board, working with them to develop the club’s brand and vision as well as improve football and non-football operations.

In addition, he was a driving force behind integrating Morecambe FC Women into the club and has been a Trustee of MFC Community Sports.

Morecambe director James Wakefield said: “Ben has been a model professional and a huge asset to the football club over the last three years, applying structure, hard work, efficient process and real care to every challenge and each incremental gain that it’s been possible to make.

“We are hugely disappointed to be losing him but he is going to a well-run and stable club with a proud history and, like everyone who does a great job here at Morecambe, we wish him the absolute best.”

Sadler will depart the club during the close season, once certain projects and a proper handover have been completed.

The board of directors are considering the options for replacing him and will communicate the plan in due course.

Sadler added: “It has been a privilege and an honour to lead Morecambe Football Club over the past three years.

“The highlights have been extremely rewarding. The challenges we have faced, as a group, have also been significant but we have overcome them through strong teamwork, striving to continually improve and, most importantly, always believing we can.

“I am incredibly proud of how the club has progressed on so many fronts, which has been delivered entirely by the outstanding people who work here, our supporters, the local community and all other stakeholders.