A notice at Companies House revealed that £178,000 worth of shares had been bought in the club without any indication as to who had purchased them.

Coming as the club enters a fourth month since being prepared for sale, there had been speculation a new owner could be close to completing a takeover.

Issuing an update to supporters on Friday, Sadler explained what had happened.

Morecambe CEO Ben Sadler Picture: Morecambe FC

He told the club website: “For clarity, these have been purchased by the ownership, Bond Group, as an injection relating to the ongoing and normal operation of the business.

