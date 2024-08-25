Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams was left fuming with the officials after Morecambe’s 1-0 defeat against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Harry Clifton’s first-half goal, following a mistake from Morecambe keeper Stuart Moore, was enough to take the points as the Shrimps lost 1-0 for the third league game in a row.

The major talking point, however, came late in the first half at the Eco-Power Stadium.

That was when referee Scott Tallis failed to send off Doncaster defender Brandon Fleming as he pulled back Gwion Edwards, denying him a clear run on goal.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Adams said: “We do believe that a major decision in the game went against us.

“The referee – and the officials – should have noticed that Gwion was taken out and was denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

“He was closing in on the 18-yard box, he was going towards goal – not away from the goal like the referee said.

“If he doesn’t know the difference between towards the goal and away from the goal, then that has to be picked up.

“These major decisions haven’t gone our way again. They’ve got to get them right.”

Defeat made it three from three in the early stages of Morecambe’s League Two season.

Talking about the Shrimps’ display overall, Adams said: “I was delighted with the performance.

“We obviously limited Doncaster to one shot on target today. We had more shots on target than they did.

“We grew into the game. In the second half, we were the better side.

“We were probably unfortunate not to come away with a draw in the end.”