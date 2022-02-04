Morecambe bring in former Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers goalkeeper

Smith, who spent the first half of the 2021/22 campaign with Stevenage, has joined the Shrimps after impressing on trial.

The 29-year-old has previous experience at League One level with Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town, having also played at clubs including Forest Green Rovers and Yeovil Town.

He looks set to be handed an immediate debut against Bolton Wanderers tomorrow with Trevor Carson having picked up a concussion injury at Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe's new signing Adam Smith Picture: Morecambe FC

After signing for the Shrimps, Smith told the club website: “I’m delighted to be here, I am ready to go.

“I have been training with the club for the last couple of weeks and I am happy that the manager has seen something in me to give me the opportunity.

“I had options to play football down south, but as soon as I knew there was interest from Morecambe, I only ever wanted to sign here.

“I’m from the north as well so it was a perfect fit for me.

“I like to think that I am a decent all-rounder. I have been through a lot on and off the pitch and that has helped me mentally.

“I will hopefully be a good person in and around the stadium as well.

“From the first day that I entered the building, the lads have been class with me.

“We have all worked hard in training. I see an honest, hard-working bunch of lads which is a reflection of the manager (Stephen Robinson), because that’s what he is.

“One selling point of joining the club is that I get to work alongside (goalkeeping coach) Barry Roche.

“He has been here a long time, that’s exactly what I want to do. I want to do enough to extend my stay past the end of the season.”

Smith is the sixth player to have joined the club since the start of the year, following Carson, Jacob Bedeau, Ousmane Fane, Rhys Bennett and Dylan Connolly.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson was delighted to have completed the deal.

He added: “Adam has trained with us since he became available.

“Over the last week or so, he has really impressed me and has been a brilliant addition to an already strong dressing room.

“With the injury Trevor Carson sustained on Tuesday night against Sheffield Wednesday, it presented us with an opportunity to reward Adam with a contract.

“He will work alongside and challenge Trevor between now and the end of the season. He is another player that strengthens us as a collective.

“I am looking forward to working with him and seeing him compete for the number one spot.

“This move also gives Andre Da Silva Mendes the opportunity to go out on loan, should the opportunity arise, to further his development.”