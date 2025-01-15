Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe have confirmed a second new signing of the winter transfer window following the arrival of midfielder Callum Cooke.

The 27-year-old has moved to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium until the end of the season, following on from Tuesday’s signing of Ryan Schofield.

Cooke has previously played under Shrimps boss Derek Adams at Bradford City, having joined them in the summer of 2020 after an initial loan spell.

He said: “I know the gaffer from my time at Bradford.

Callum Cooke becomes Morecambe's second new face of the winter window Picture: Morecambe FC

“You know what you’re getting from him, he’s honest, hard working and that’s how he likes his teams.

“He also gives you a licence to go and express yourself, especially in the final third, and being an attacking midfielder, having that is vital.

“I want to show my worth and hopefully help the team with my goals and assists, so fingers crossed I can hit the ground running.”

Cooke came through the ranks at Middlesbrough before signing professional terms in 2014.

His initial experience of first-team football came via a half-season loan in League Two with Crewe Alexandra in 2016/17.

The following season was spent on loan at Blackpool in League One, scoring twice in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Having joined Peterborough United permanently in the summer of 2018, he was transfer-listed at the end of the following season before moving to Bradford on loan.

That became a permanent switch in 2020 before he was released upon the expiry of his contract two years later.

Cooke then signed for Hartlepool United, but was released at the end of last season after playing 76 times in two years.