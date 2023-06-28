The 24-year-old right-back joins after being released by Carlisle United in the wake of their promotion into League One at the end of last season.

Having recovered from a cruciate knee ligament injury, he played 16 times in the second half of the campaign and came off the bench as they defeated Stockport County on penalties at Wembley.

He becomes Derek Adams’ seventh summer signing, following on from the arrivals of Adam Smith, Chris Stokes, Charlie Brown, Yann Songo’o, Stuart Moore and Cammy Smith.

Joel Senior has become Morecambe's latest summer signing Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Adams said: “Joel obviously had a very good season last year in being part of a promotion with Carlisle.

“He has shown throughout his career that he isn’t scared to work hard and roll his sleeves up and it’s a credit to him that his journey has taken him to this stage.

“Joel is still only 24 years old and still developing, so there will be progress to be made in the next year and this is a good place for him to do it.”

Senior spent 10 years as a youngster with Oldham Athletic before being released in the summer of 2014.

A spell followed with Sunday League club Hough End before he joined Maine Road, combining that with a job in an engineering and design company.

From there, he had two years with FC United of Manchester followed by 10 games for Curzon Ashton in National League North.

He was then invited for a trial with Burnley and joined the Clarets on an initial year’s deal, training with their U23s.

Senior was released at the end of that year before joining Altrincham and then, 18 months later, Carlisle.

He is now looking forward to continuing his development at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Senior said: “I am really happy to join Morecambe. I know League Two from last season and I want to make sure that I am competitive in League Two again this season.

“It’s an important part of my progress and I am looking forward to the challenge ahead.

