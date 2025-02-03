Morecambe have re-signed striker Ged Garner on loan from Barrow AFC for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old returns to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium after spending the second half of last season on loan at the club.

Brought in by former boss Ged Brannan, he scored four times in 16 appearances; a return which included both goals in a victory at Crawley Town and the winner against Sutton United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garner has netted four times in 22 matches in all competitions so far this campaign for the Bluebirds.

Ged Garner has rejoined Morecambe on loan Picture: Morecambe FC

He becomes the second forward brought in by Morecambe boss Derek Adams within the last four days, linking up with former team-mate Andy Dallas who joined the Shrimps last Friday.

Speaking of his return to Morecambe, Garner said: “I’m really excited; as soon as I knew there was a chance to come back, I snapped their hand off.

“I’ve been here before, I was here on loan last year as well and really enjoyed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a lot of familiar faces so yeah, it’s really good to be back.

“I’ve come in today, trained this morning and, to be honest, it doesn’t feel like I’ve been away.

“There’s a lot of familiar faces, especially in the backroom staff, a lot of the lads I’ve played with in the past.

“(The early conversations with Adams) have been really promising, I’ve heard a lot of good things around the place.

“I’ve never worked under him before, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can do.”