Morecambe boss won't rule out January transfer activity

Derek Adams has hinted there may now be funds available to bolster his Morecambe squad when the January transfer window opens.

By Derek Quinn
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

Adams had recently expressed his disappointment at the lack of funds that he had received this year.

The manager also added he had been told there would be no new money available in January unless players left the club.

However, speaking after last Friday’s 1-1 draw against Exeter City, Adams said he was ‘hopeful’ that some money may be forthcoming.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor
He said: “We are competing at this level but we all know it is really difficult.

“We haven’t had the beauty of a cash injection like a lot of other clubs but hopefully we can get that as it would enable us to add to the squad that is already here.

“We have a strong base but we still need to add to it. The league is really tight and, if we could have turned even a couple of draws into wins, things would look better.”

Adams’ comments came after the club’s co-chairman, Rod Taylor, had said last week he hoped a way could be found for him to do some business in next month’s window.

Then, at the end of last week, CEO Ben Sadler confirmed that the club’s owners, Bond Group, had purchased 178,000 shares as it enters a fourth month since being prepared for sale.

It comes with the Shrimps now sitting bottom of the League One table following the point with Exeter.

Forest Green Rovers, who had been at the foot of the table, beat Cambridge United last weekend to move fourth-bottom.

It leaves Morecambe level on 15 points with Burton Albion and MK Dons as they prepare to host Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Adams’ players are unbeaten in their last four matches at the Mazuma Stadium, though they haven’t won in nine games across all competitions since defeating Barnsley on October 22.

One positive has been the return to goalscoring form of Cole Stockton, who has netted in his last two appearances for the Shrimps.

Adams added: “It was great for Cole to get his first goal of the season at Lincoln City.

“That gave him the confidence to go forward and try and get even more goals for us this season.”

