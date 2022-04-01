The Shrimps welcome Burton Albion to the Mazuma Stadium tomorrow, still sitting third-bottom of the table but only two points from safety.

That’s despite a dreadful statistic of only three victories in their 29 league matches since defeating Lincoln City at the end of September.

In most campaigns, a haul of 18 points from the last 87 on offer would usually see a team cut adrift and planning for life in a lower division next season.

Morecambe are back on home soil for the first time since losing to Cheltenham Town three weeks ago

Yet, the inability of AFC Wimbledon, Fleetwood Town and Doncaster Rovers to post victories of their own means Morecambe are still in with a chance of avoiding an immediate return to League Two.

“That’s the alarming fact of the situation,” Adams said of Morecambe’s struggles.

“We haven’t won enough games throughout the season, that’s why we’re in the position we’re in at this stage.

“We understand that the gap (to safety) is still the same, so it’s up to us to pick up the points we require in the remaining seven games.

“We know the tough run-in we have, while the other clubs have easier run-ins, but it’s still two points and that’s what we have to focus on.”

Morecambe’s present winless run stands at 12 games ahead of tomorrow’s match against a Burton side who have also had some difficult results of late.

They sit 17th in the table after winning only two of their last 11 matches but aim to complete the league double over Morecambe after winning October’s meeting at the Pirelli Stadium.

Adams said: “They are in a mid-table position and they will be happy at having another season in League One next year.

"They have lost a lot of players in the January transfer window but they have got some very talented players in their squad.”

Alfie McCalmont was due to return to training with Morecambe yesterday after his involvement with the Northern Ireland U21 squad.