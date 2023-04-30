Morecambe boss: We had to go for the win
Derek Adams said his Morecambe players’ comeback victory over Lincoln City on Saturday was a ‘special’ moment for the club.
A veteran of more than 600 games as a manager, Adams saw his team dropping out of League One during the second half at the Mazuma Stadium.
They trailed 2-0 after 49 minutes against Lincoln, thanks to goals from Lasse Sorensen and Matty Virtue, while closest relegation rivals MK Dons were 4-1 up against Barnsley.
However, two goals from Cole Stockton, either side of Oumar Niasse’s header, gave Morecambe a 3-2 win.
At the same time, Barnsley’s comeback sealed a 4-4 draw at MK Dons, meaning the Shrimps’ hopes of League One survival are still alive.
They are in the final relegation place, level on points with the Dons, though both could be overhauled by Cambridge United if they win their game in hand against Burton Albion on Wednesday.
Adams said: “It was a great game of football. Lincoln went 2-0 (up) and with Barnsley losing 4-1 at MK Dons, we were relegated.
“We changed formation and personnel, and we had to go for the win.
“The substitutes all played a part in the win as well, as they had a hand in all our goals.
“We scored three fantastic goals and it was a really good performance to cap off a special day for this football club. We just knew we had to win the game and we did that.
“The players once again showed great togetherness and I think we got the justice we deserved to win the game, to keep the fight going until the final day of the season.”