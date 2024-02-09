Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shrimps are back at home against a Sutton team sitting second-bottom of League Two, seven points from safety.

While they have only won one of their last 14 league matches, nine of those have been draws with points picked up against three of the top five.

They also have a relatively new face in the dugout with former Cardiff City boss Steve Morison having taken charge last month.

Morecambe are looking for three points at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium tomorrow Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

He’s drawn four of his five games in charge since being named as the replacement for Matt Gray, who left the club a week before Christmas.

Asked if a change in manager had meant a different style, Brannan said: “They have changed their approach.

“It was like the ‘Land of the Giants’ when we played them earlier in the season but, while they are still direct, it’s more long throws and second balls.

“They try and play a lot more than they did but they are better than where they are in the league.

“They are hard to beat, especially if you look at the teams they have drawn with – because there are some good teams in there – but it’s all about us and how we play.

“It’s very tight so, if you get three or four wins on the run, you’re right up there and we’re more than capable of doing that.”

Brannan has no new injury issues to deal with as Gwion Edwards looks set for another appearance off the bench, having been a substitute in three of his four games so far.

Another January arrival, Brandon Barker, may be operated on this weekend after his hamstring injury was due to be assessed in London on Thursday.

“We’ve got to manage Gwion properly because he’s a top player,” Brannan said.

“He’s not ready to start yet but, hopefully, he’ll get half an hour or so on Saturday.

“Brandon’s injury sums up the luck we’ve had this season; he was playing on Saturday (at Crawley Town) and we were doing a small-sided game in training.