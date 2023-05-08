The Shrimps returned to the bottom tier after Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Exeter City: the club’s first relegation in its 103-year history.

With a proposed takeover still to be resolved one way or another, Adams says it is difficult to make any decisions about the future.

He said: “We have to sit down and talk about things but we are in limbo at this moment in time.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Michael Williamson

“We don’t know if there will be a takeover or not and we don’t know where we are tomorrow, next week or the months ahead.

“That situation, for the players, the staff of the football club and the supporters, really needs to be sorted out.

“The football club has to sort itself out off the pitch to decide where it is going on it and we have to wait for that clarity before we make any decisions.

“We can’t move on quickly because the club is not in that situation at the moment in time and, until it is, we can’t do anything as a management team.

“I’ve been talking about these problems all season and I’m disappointed that it has come to this.

“I am proud of the players, the staff and the fans because I know how hard everyone has worked for this football club this season. Unfortunately, people didn’t listen at the time.”

Three wins and a draw from four matches had enabled the Shrimps to take their survival battle into the final day of the season.

Though they needed to better MK Dons’ result against Burton Albion, a win always seemed to be the requirement with the other team in trouble, Cambridge United, facing bottom club Forest Green Rovers.

So it proved as the Dons drew with Burton, meaning it was Cambridge who stayed up following victory over Forest Green.

Summing up their defeat, Adams said: “We tried our best but we were chasing the game and there were big holes all over the pitch.