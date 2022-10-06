Morecambe boss wants 'clarity' on club's position

The spotlight is now on the Shrimps following Wednesday’s liquidation of WRFC Players Limited, the company employing the players and staff at Gallagher Premiership club Worcester Warriors.

The Warriors are also owned by Morecambe’s owners, Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring, who stepped down from the board at the Mazuma Stadium last month while the club was prepared for sale.

That came shortly after a club statement saying its finances were independent from those of the Warriors and their plight had no impact on Morecambe.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams is dealing with a poor start to the season amid takeover talk Picture: Ian Lyon

Another report subsequently quoted Goldring as saying a buyer had been found for the Shrimps but there has been no update since.

Adams admitted he doesn’t have much in the way of contact with the owners but that’s because of those in situ from day to day.

The manager said: “I don’t speak to the owners, the last time I spoke to them was last season.

“The co-chairmen (Rod Taylor and Graham Howse) and the directors are the ones that run the club on a daily basis.

“That (situation) is nothing out of the ordinary but we’ve got the transfer window coming up and we just need a bit of clarity with what the situation is.

“I think, at this moment in time, we have to wait and see what happens.

“At the end of last season, I think the supporters couldn’t understand why I had to put so many players on the transfer list.

“I think they will understand now. Players under contract had increased their wages for this year, which meant the budget for this year was smaller.

“I had to make some money somehow and that’s the reason so many were on the list.”

Takeover talk and the club’s position at the foot of League One means it would be easy for the mood in the camp to be downbeat.

Adams maintains, in contrast, it’s quite the opposite ahead of Saturday’s game with Ipswich Town.

He said: “We’re keeping them away from all of the business going on.

“We’ve got a good group of players who are working ever so hard.