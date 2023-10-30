Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The teenager’s treble fired the Shrimps into League Two’s play-off places as they defeated AFC Wimbledon 4-1 at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday.

Mellon secured the matchball with three second-half strikes, taking him to 10 goals in 15 appearances so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams said of the Burnley loanee: “Michael really can score goals and is prolific.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe loanee Michael Mellon Picture: Michael Williamson

“He did ever so well to get his hat-trick and it was a very good performance.

“He was always in and around the 18-yard box and getting in on the end of crosses and, when you have a player like that in good form, it always gives you a chance.”

Victory was Morecambe’s sixth in seven league and cup matches ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Barrow AFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

it saw them climb to sixth in the League Two table, though three points at Barrow would see them climb into second place behind Stockport County.

Reflecting on Saturday’s win, the Morecambe boss added: “I thought we controlled large aspects of the first half without really getting many opportunities on goal.

“It was just about stepping it up in the second half and we did that quite quickly.

“Michael getting that goal so quickly after the second half started gave us that impetus to go forward.