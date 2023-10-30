News you can trust since 1886
Morecambe boss thrilled with striker's display

Morecambe manager Derek Adams was full of praise for Michael Mellon after the 19-year-old scored his first Football League hat-trick last weekend.
By Derek Quinn
Published 30th Oct 2023, 08:33 GMT- 1 min read
The teenager’s treble fired the Shrimps into League Two’s play-off places as they defeated AFC Wimbledon 4-1 at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday.

Mellon secured the matchball with three second-half strikes, taking him to 10 goals in 15 appearances so far this season.

Adams said of the Burnley loanee: “Michael really can score goals and is prolific.

Morecambe loanee Michael Mellon Picture: Michael WilliamsonMorecambe loanee Michael Mellon Picture: Michael Williamson
Morecambe loanee Michael Mellon Picture: Michael Williamson
“He did ever so well to get his hat-trick and it was a very good performance.

“He was always in and around the 18-yard box and getting in on the end of crosses and, when you have a player like that in good form, it always gives you a chance.”

Victory was Morecambe’s sixth in seven league and cup matches ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Barrow AFC.

it saw them climb to sixth in the League Two table, though three points at Barrow would see them climb into second place behind Stockport County.

Reflecting on Saturday’s win, the Morecambe boss added: “I thought we controlled large aspects of the first half without really getting many opportunities on goal.

“It was just about stepping it up in the second half and we did that quite quickly.

“Michael getting that goal so quickly after the second half started gave us that impetus to go forward.

“Then we quite quickly got the next one and the confidence was riding high then. It was just a very good performance.”

