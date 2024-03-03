Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having trailed to efforts from Elliott Nevitt and Shilow Tracey, three goals in 15 second-half minutes from Joe Adams, Jordan Slew and Farrend Rawson gave Morecambe victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It left Brannan delighted with his side’s efforts as they climbed to ninth in League Two, three points adrift of the play-offs and with a game in hand.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

He said: “It was a crazy, crazy game. We showed great character again.

“I thought we played well in the first half and should have scored but we let them into the game and went two down.

“The character that the lads showed from there was fantastic. We created chance after chance and the blocks they produced in the last five minutes sums the whole performance up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They threw themselves on the line for each other. It was absolutely brilliant and I’m made up for them.

“We dominated the game at times and played some really good stuff and I’m delighted with the three points.”

The Shrimps are back in action on Tuesday evening, when they welcome Crawley Town to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

It should have been played last October but was postponed as a result of the Shrimps’ international call-ups.