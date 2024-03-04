Morecambe boss: There's all to play for
The Shrimps welcome Crawley Town to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Tuesday (7.45pm), on the back of last weekend’s 3-2 win at Crewe Alexandra.
As was the case at Tranmere Rovers in mid-February, Brannan’s players overturned a two-goal deficit to pick up three points on their travels.
With 12 games of the season remaining, Morecambe are ninth and only three points adrift of the play-offs as they meet a Crawley team whose weekend game against Barrow AFC was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
Brannan said: “It’s all to play for and there’s a long way to go between now and the end of the season.
“It’s very important that we stay there or thereabouts but we take every game as it comes, you can’t look too far ahead.”
A number of sides, including the Shrimps, will fancy their chances of a play-off spot as only five points separate sixth from 13th.
The team in sixth, Walsall, have shown how a side can climb the league with a run of victories.
Five straight wins have lifted the Saddlers into the play-off spots, one of those victories being the 3-0 defeat of the Shrimps a fortnight ago.
“If you watch the video of our game against Walsall, we battered them,” Brannan maintained.
“We conceded sloppy goals but fair play to them, what they’re doing is working for them and they’re reaping the rewards right now.”