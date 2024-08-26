Morecambe boss targets further summer shopping

By Derek Quinn
Published 26th Aug 2024, 12:30 BST
Derek Adams says he is hoping to add to his Morecambe squad ahead of the transfer window closing this week.

Adams was able to bring in Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on loan ahead of last Saturday’s trip to Doncaster Rovers after more money was made available to him.

However, with no goals scored in four games so far this season and the Shrimps sitting at the bottom of League Two, the need for extra bodies is clearly on the manager’s mind.

That need for further reinforcements means the Shrimps may have to do a deal with Lincoln City for JJ McKiernan, whose summer transfer to the LNER Stadium was set to go to a tribunal.

Morecambe may look to negotiate a fee with Lincoln City following JJ McKiernan's summer departure from the Shrimps Picture: Jack TaylorMorecambe may look to negotiate a fee with Lincoln City following JJ McKiernan's summer departure from the Shrimps Picture: Jack Taylor
Speaking after last weekend’s game, Adams said: “We will be looking to come to an agreement with Lincoln City this week to sort a fee for JJ.

“We could wait for the tribunal but we are hoping to do a deal this week because we need the money now.

“You only have to look at Exeter City and Josh Key, where it took almost a year for that to be sorted and we need the money today.

“If we can do a deal, then we can do some business in the transfer window. If we don’t, then it will be difficult.”

Williams became the 18th summer signing made by Adams after he returned to the club at the start of June and had a skeleton playing staff at his disposal.

Clubs have until 11pm on Friday to complete their summer business before the winter window opens on New Year’s Day, 2025.

A little more than 12 hours after the window shuts, the focus switches to matters on the pitch with Morecambe welcoming Newport County AFC to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

The Shrimps may have lost their first four games of the season but Adams believes their results will soon improve.

He said: “I’m happy with the progress we are making. It’s a new team but we are getting better week on week.

“The players are getting to know each other and are working ever so hard.

“The time will come when we are going to get the victories and move up the league table. We’re slowly getting there.”

