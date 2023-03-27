Morecambe boss takes positives from MK Dons defeat
Shrimps’ boss Derek Adams said his players needed to take the positives from Saturday’s defeat against MK Dons.
Morecambe’s 1-0 loss made it just one win in 18 games away from the Mazuma Stadium.
Nevertheless, Adams said his side should take heart from their performance despite losing on their travels once again.
He said: “I thought we played very well, especially in the first half. I thought we were excellent in the way we passed the ball around.
“We opened up MK Dons on a few occasions but where we could have been better was in the final third with our choice of pass.
“Over the afternoon we came here and dominated MK Dons, which is something we haven’t done too often in the past, but we didn’t get enough shots off on target, or find the right pass and we just came up short.
“We were better than them but made a mistake and they punished us.”