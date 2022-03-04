Adams takes his Shrimps squad back to one of his former employers for a game where both teams need three points for vastly different reasons.

Plymouth sit eighth in the League One table, three points adrift of the play-off places following back-to-back defeats against Cambridge United and Rotherham United.

Morecambe, for their part, are two points from safety with a dozen games remaining as they seek to avoid an instant return to League Two and a first relegation in the club’s history.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams has had his first full week with the playing staff at the Mazuma Stadium

Adams said: “Plymouth have done very well this season.

“They are an excellent football club, who are run very well, and they are trying to push into the promotion places.

“They have got a lot of good players in their squad but we have to approach the game by going to try and win it.

“We need the win as much as Plymouth need the win at this moment in time, so it should be a game where it’s quite open and end-to-end at times.

“At this stage of the season, you’re trying to get the three points whether, in Plymouth’s case, they’re trying to reach the play-offs or, in our case, trying to get away from the bottom four to climb the table.”

Morecambe will make the trip tomorrow after their first full week of training under Adams and his returning assistant, John McMahon.

They only had 48 hours’ preparation for last weekend’s draw against Ipswich Town though, as the manager admitted, a full week isn’t enough for him to fully assess the options at his disposal.

Eight of the playing staff were at the Mazuma Stadium when Adams guided Morecambe to promotion but there are another 18 players brought in by Stephen Robinson who need to be judged.

“We’ve still got a bit to go,” Adams said.

“We’ve got to assess the squad and, though I know some of the players already here, some of them weren’t here before.