Adams was delighted with his side’s display in their convincing 3-0 victory over Burton Albion at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday.

That took them to 35 points and kept them within two points of safety ahead of tonight’s return to action against Oxford United (7.45pm).

Six games remain in the season with the fourth-bottom Shrimps knowing a win tonight will see them overhaul Gillingham and move out of the relegation positions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Phillips was one of Morecambe's goalscorers against Burton Albion at the weekend

Nevertheless, Adams admits there is still a lot more work to be done in order to ensure the Shrimps’ safety in their first season at League One level.

He said: “Our objective is to obviously try and get as many points as possible between now and the end of the season – and you never know what can happen at this stage of the season.

“I think we definitely have to get over the 40-point mark but Saturday’s win should have galvanised our squad.

“With illness and international call-ups, we changed things around on Saturday – especially in the back four – and things worked well on the day.

“We were able to add some freshness to the team and it worked.

“We looked a threat going forward and we kept a clean sheet, something we haven’t done anywhere near enough this season.

“It is simple to say but if you keep a clean sheet, you don’t lose a game – and I know there is enough attacking strength in our squad to always cause opponents problems.

“All over the pitch on Saturday, we looked strong and there were some really good performances.

“We now have to show the same skill that we did on Saturday but also show the same fight and determination in every game.

“We are still very much in a battle and everyone has to be up for that battle.