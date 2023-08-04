News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Man suffers gruesome injuries in knife attack
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Boy, 8, killed in collision with van was in care of local authority
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Morecambe boss seeks further summer additions

Derek Adams has reiterated his work in the transfer window hasn’t stopped despite his pleasure at the way Morecambe’s new faces have fitted in.
By Gavin Browne
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:45 BST- 2 min read

Uncertainty over the playing budget for 2023/24, amid the club’s ownership limbo, meant all 14 out-of-contract players were released at the end of last season, leaving six on the books.

One of those 14, Adam Smith, re-signed and was followed in by another 12 arrivals as the Shrimps prepare for tomorrow’s League Two opener with Walsall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of that game, Adams said: “We’ve had a really successful pre-season in that we only had six players but now we’re up to 19.

Adam Smith had been released by Morecambe at the end of the season Picture: Jack TaylorAdam Smith had been released by Morecambe at the end of the season Picture: Jack Taylor
Adam Smith had been released by Morecambe at the end of the season Picture: Jack Taylor
Most Popular
Read More
Aiming high for the season ahead

“We’ve got a further three to take in before the window closes but, from a football club point of view, we’ve done as best we can.

“We’re working ever so hard in the background to take in those three extra players but 13 (new signings) is a lot in this window.

West Ham United have taken in zero, so you can tell how difficult it is.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Any new faces could be loans or permanents, you never say never: we still have space for two loans and it’s quite obvious what we’re trying to do according to our squad.”

The new faces all had a chance to impress during five pre-season outings that brought two wins, a draw and two losses.

While some may focus on the results of warm-up matches, integrating new players and tactical work have been at the forefront of Adams’ attention.

With that in mind, the manager feels his new-look squad has gelled in promising fashion as the club look’s to bounce back from last season’s relegation.

“They have done really well,” he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s always beneficial to get the players in as quickly as possible and we’ve been able to do that.

“The games they have had in pre-season have given them an opportunity to blend.

“We were looking to give players game time – and I haven’t always done that in pre-season because you’re looking to try and get a team together for the start of the season.

“It can be difficult for the players who don’t get the game time they want but you’ve got to look at it from a team point of view.”

Related topics:Derek AdamsMorecambeUncertaintyShrimpsWest Ham UnitedLeague Two