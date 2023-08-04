Uncertainty over the playing budget for 2023/24, amid the club’s ownership limbo, meant all 14 out-of-contract players were released at the end of last season, leaving six on the books.

Speaking ahead of that game, Adams said: “We’ve had a really successful pre-season in that we only had six players but now we’re up to 19.

Adam Smith had been released by Morecambe at the end of the season Picture: Jack Taylor

“We’ve got a further three to take in before the window closes but, from a football club point of view, we’ve done as best we can.

“We’re working ever so hard in the background to take in those three extra players but 13 (new signings) is a lot in this window.

“West Ham United have taken in zero, so you can tell how difficult it is.

“Any new faces could be loans or permanents, you never say never: we still have space for two loans and it’s quite obvious what we’re trying to do according to our squad.”

The new faces all had a chance to impress during five pre-season outings that brought two wins, a draw and two losses.

While some may focus on the results of warm-up matches, integrating new players and tactical work have been at the forefront of Adams’ attention.

With that in mind, the manager feels his new-look squad has gelled in promising fashion as the club look’s to bounce back from last season’s relegation.

“They have done really well,” he added.

“It’s always beneficial to get the players in as quickly as possible and we’ve been able to do that.

“The games they have had in pre-season have given them an opportunity to blend.

“We were looking to give players game time – and I haven’t always done that in pre-season because you’re looking to try and get a team together for the start of the season.