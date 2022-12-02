The Shrimps are back at the Mazuma Stadium for the first time in three weeks, having had last weekend off as a result of exiting the FA Cup in round one.

Adams’ players are seeking a first league victory in six matches after taking three points from the last 15 on offer.

It’s a run which sees them second-bottom of the League One table, six points from safety, and on the same points tally as the rest of the bottom four.

Liam Shaw's missed chance at Lincoln City summed up Morecambe's fortunes of late Picture: Jack Taylor

The Shrimps now come up against an Exeter team back in the third tier for the first time since 2012 following their promotion last season.

They have acquitted themselves well in the opening half of the campaign, sitting 11th in the table and only five points adrift of the top six.

“We’ve been happy with the performances but we just haven’t been able to get the breaks that you sometimes deserve,” Adams said.

“For example, Liam Shaw having that header late on against Lincoln City (in the Papa Johns Trophy) to make it 2-1 but we don’t score, we draw 1-1 and lose on penalties.

“It’s been that kind of scenario but what we now have is a group of players who are getting stronger and we’re getting people back from injury.

“We want to close that gap between ourselves and the teams above us on Friday but Exeter have started well after getting promoted.

“It’s a home game and we have competed very well at home, so we want to continue that.”

Liam Gibson is being monitored on the illness which means he hasn’t featured since the Carabao Cup loss at MK Dons three weeks ago.

Jon Obika has also picked up an ankle injury in training, meaning he joins Ash Hunter and Courtney Duffus on the treatment table.

Morecambe have also confirmed a new date and time for next month’s trip to Ipswich Town.

They should have made the journey on Saturday, January 7 but that is the same day Ipswich host Rotherham United in round three of the FA Cup.

