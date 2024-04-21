Morecambe boss rues poor home results
The Shrimps suffered their eighth defeat in 10 games as they were beaten 2-1 by already-relegated Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.
Another below-par display at home had seen Morecambe take the lead through Charlie Brown.
However, two goals in seven minutes before half-time from Charlie McCann and Kyle McAllister saw the visitors depart with victory.
It also meant Brannan ended the campaign with only three wins from 15 at home after replacing Derek Adams last November.
Speaking afterwards, the Morecambe boss said: “I’m very, very disappointed with our performance.
“They have already been relegated and we should have been right at them from the start, playing with desire and tempo – but there was none of that.
“We were just not at the races and nowhere near good enough.
“We can’t seem to get any sort of performance at home and I’m really disappointed for the fans because they have been brilliant.
“I told the lads that they have to have pride when they play football and put in performances week in week out, and we are not doing that.
“We can’t seem to get a win, or even a performance, at home and it is driving me mad.”
Defeat also dropped Morecambe to 16th in the League Two table going into their final match of the season.
That sees them make the trip to Swindon Town on Saturday, with the hosts three places and four points behind them in the standings.