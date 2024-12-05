Derek Adams is delighted for everyone associated with Morecambe after they were handed a second FA Cup trip to Chelsea in the space of five seasons.

Monday night’s draw for round three left the Shrimps contemplating a trip to Stamford Bridge next month.

The two clubs previously met behind closed doors in the Covid-affected 2020/21 season, which saw Chelsea run out 4-0 winners.

Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz scored the goals with Morecambe fans unable to make the journey south.

Yann Songo'o comes under pressure from Mason Mount during Morecambe's FA Cup trip to Chelsea in January 2021 Picture: Ian Kington/IKImages/AFP via Getty Images

That won’t be the case this time around as they visit another of the Premier League’s leading venues, following on from the trip to Tottenham Hotspur in January 2022.

Adams said: “We’re delighted to get a Premier League team, having been to Chelsea before in the third round.

“We’re looking forward to going back and it’s a tie that’s great for the supporters, the players and the staff – and, financially, it’s a bonus for the football club.

“It’s great for the supporters. They have been to Tottenham but they get another experience of going to a Premier League ground.”

Any thoughts Chelsea might have rotated in 2021 were swiftly put aside when the teamsheet revealed a starting XI which had been put together at a cost in the region of £280m.

“I remember that!” Adams said, when casting his mind back to the Chelsea team named that day.

“They put out an extremely strong 20-man squad, it was ridiculous really, but it showed how seriously they were taking it.”