Morecambe boss relishes a selection headache going into the international break

International call-ups mean the Shrimps have a free Saturday this weekend with their game at Crewe Alexandra having been postponed.

They headed into their time off on the back of a 1-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday, on a day when the range of options available to Robinson became all too apparent.

Adam Phillips, Aaron Wildig, Liam Gibson and Kyle Letheren – who all played key roles in last season’s promotion – were on the bench alongside new signings Wes McDonald, Scott Wootton and Ryan Delaney.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concern over Greg Leigh ensured it was Liam Gibson rather than Aaron Wildig who came off the bench on Saturday

Delaney, Gibson and Phillips all came on at the weekend as the Shrimps took three points.

Delaney and Gibson slotted in without any fuss as Morecambe switched from four at the back to three in the second half.

Further forward, it was Phillips’ deflected corner which gave Robinson’s players a second league win of the season.

As the boss admitted, the plan had been to give Wildig a first appearance of the season before introducing Gibson instead.

He said: “We were going to put Aaron on but we were concerned about Greg (Leigh) and a third game in a week.

“There’s real competition and it’s up to me to get the right team more often than not.”