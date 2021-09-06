Morecambe boss reiterates youngster is available for loan move

The 19-year-old was tipped by Robinson’s predecessor, Derek Adams, to be the next youngster to force his way into the Shrimps’ first team.

It hasn’t happened yet under Robinson, who has previously spoken of his desire for the teenager to play senior football on a weekly basis.

There were rumours of a possible approach by Luton Town for Price in the run-up to last week’s transfer deadline day but nothing materialised.

Freddie Price can benefit from a loan move away according to Stephen Robinson Picture: Stefan Willoughby

“I don’t think there was anything official by anyone,” Robinson said.

“I think there were perhaps a few conversations but nothing I was involved with.

“We want Freddie to go somewhere and play games because we’ve only got a minor number of reserve and U23 games. It would be ideal to get him out on loan because I think it would improve him.”