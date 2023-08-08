Adams saw his new-look charges get the new League Two season off to a flying start with a dramatic, late win over Walsall on the opening day of the campaign.

Nevertheless, he wants to add at least three new faces to the squad after a summer which saw 14 players released and 13 brought in.

Adams said: “We were left with six players at the end of last season and have brought in 13 so far.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams is looking to add three new faces Picture: Jack Taylor

“At the moment we have 19 players in the squad and, at the moment in time, we are looking to add another three to take it to 22.

“We know a squad of 19 isn’t enough and we could go out and sign more, but we need to get the right type of player into the club to enable us to go forward.

“We have a young group at the moment, who are working hard, and we are working hard to develop them and improve them each day.

“We want to be as competitive as possible this season and we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to do as well as we can for ourselves and the football club – and the players who come in need to be prepared to work hard and at the intensity levels we set.

“I know our budget will be low and there are a lot of big clubs in League Two but, on any given day, we will be in a position where we give a lot of good teams a run for their money.

“I really liked what I saw from the lads on Saturday but it’s a long season and we will need more bodies in the door to get us to a place where we want to be.”

Next up for the Shrimps is their first cup tie of the season as they look to complete a hat-trick of Carabao Cup wins over Rotherham United.

They meet in round one tonight, with the Shrimps having won 1-0 in their second round tie 12 months ago.