All five goals came in a 26-minute period either side of half-time as Daniel Udoh and Luke Leahy both netted twice with Ryan Bowman completing the scoring.

Speaking after the game, the Shrimps’ boss said: “The manner of the defeat was all the more disappointing as I was pretty happy with the first-half performance.

“We passed the ball well, limited them to few opportunities, and we had some good opportunities with Aaron Wildig missing a great chance.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams saw his players concede five goals at Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday evening

“To lose a goal like we did just before half-time was really disappointing.

"We lost our man down the side and didn’t pick up the striker in the box, and they had a really easy opportunity to take the lead.

“When they got the penalty it deflated us. After that, they put one in the top corner and they scored a couple more – and the five goals we conceded were poor defensively.

“We have conceded far too many goals and tonight hasn’t helped us. We have conceded eight in two games and that isn’t good enough.

“The gap between us and the teams above us is still small but we know we have a difficult job to do. We need to be better in situations.