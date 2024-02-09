Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shrimps had been due to face Walsall, only for the match to be postponed following an afternoon of heavy rain.

Referee Craig Hicks decided an area of the playing surface at the Poundland Bescot Stadium was unfit, much to the frustration of both clubs and their respective supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked when he feared the game might be in doubt, the Morecambe head coach said: “We saw the rain coming down when we arrived for our pre-match meal and I thought there was a chance then.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan Picture: Jack Taylor

“We spoke to a few people and they said it was fine, so we got to the ground and the groundsman said he was happy, we were happy, but the ref called it off.

“Les (Dewhirst, Morecambe’s kit man) had already got everything laid out in the changing room while myself and Mat (Sadler, Walsall boss) were on the pitch.

“The area in question was part of the goal on the right-hand side was wet; the groundsman said he could have rolled it but it happens in football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only problem is it means, with the new date (February 20), we have a lot of games coming up and it’ll be the third away game on the bounce after Tranmere (February 13) and AFC Wimbledon (February 17).

“Ours wasn’t the only game called off on the night and the weather has been horrendous to be fair.

“Our pitch is fine for Saturday so, hopefully, we can back up the win we had at Crawley.”

Last weekend’s win at Crawley made it consecutive victories on the road and was also a triumph for Ged Garner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven days after missing a penalty in the defeat to Colchester United, the Barrow AFC loanee scored both Morecambe goals after they fell behind inside 20 minutes.

While the 25-year-old’s spectacular winner took centre stage, Brannan was happier with his first and the way Garner beat his marker to convert David Tutonda’s cross.

He said: “I was more pleased with the first than the second because of the way he finished it, it was a great finish.