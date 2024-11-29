Derek Adams is prepared to play the squad game as Morecambe’s boss gets set for the packed fixture programme ahead.

Tomorrow’s FA Cup second round tie with Bradford City at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium kicks off a run of 10 league and cup games in four weeks for the Shrimps.

Morecambe go into the game on the back of victory at Swindon Town last weekend, one which lifted them off the foot of League Two.

Should Adams’ players pick up a fourth win in six on Saturday, they will move into round three and earn £75,000 in prize money.

Morecambe and Bradford City drew when they met at the start of October Picture: Morecambe FC

“It’s a big month we’ve got coming up,” said the Shrimps’ manager, who is set to be without George Ray this weekend.

“There are a lot of games to be played and it’s a time when you need to use your squad.

“Bradford is a big game. The FA Cup is a great tournament as I’ve said before and we would like to progress to the next round.

“Financially, it’s a boost and it gives you the opportunity of possibly picking up a tie against one of the Premier League or Championship teams.”

That’s a road along which Adams and Morecambe have travelled previously.

Adams’ reign at Plymouth Argyle saw them earn a replay with Liverpool after drawing at Anfield in January 2017.

A repeat, however, depends upon progress against a Bradford team with whom they drew 1-1 on home soil at the start of October.

“It’s really nice when you get to go to places like Chelsea, Tottenham or Swansea in the cup competitions,” Adams said.

“It’s great for the supporters but not only that, it’s great for the players to go and play at grounds like that.

“We’ve got to beat Bradford first though. We played really well against them the other month and could have been well ahead in the first half – but we conceded late on.”

One of next month’s matches will be Morecambe’s last-32 game against Lincoln City in the Vertu Trophy.

The tie, also being played at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, has been arranged for Tuesday, December 10 (7pm).