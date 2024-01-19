Morecambe boss ready for swift MK Dons reunion
The Shrimps travel to MK Dons, where they come up against a team which has won five of the last six in climbing to seventh in League Two.
One of those victories came four weeks ago when they won 3-1 at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, two days before Christmas, after scoring twice in the last 20 minutes.
In contrast, Morecambe have won one of the last 11 league matches; albeit a run which includes draws against leaders Stockport County and third-placed Mansfield Town.
Brannan said: “Every team we play seems to be bang in form – Mansfield, MK Dons and Crewe next Tuesday – but the most important thing is how we approach it.
“I know they are going to try and pass us off the pitch, so we will have to go there and try to ensure that doesn’t happen.
“I’ve told them we have to keep the ball because, the longer we do that, the less chance they have of doing what they want to do.
“We know they are a top team but we’re going to go there and try to win the game; we aren’t going to go there and sit back.”
The Morecambe boss has a welcome headache in terms of who to choose up front tomorrow.
Jordan Slew has started the last six games, though Charlie Brown came off the bench to equalise against Mansfield last time out.
There is also a new face in Ged Garner following his loan move from Barrow AFC earlier this week.
“We’ve got good competition for that place,” Brannan said.
“Jordan has been playing there and did well on Saturday, as has Charlie since he’s come into the squad a couple of weeks ago.
“I’m made up to get Ged over the line because he’s just what we want; he’s got pace, he’s good on the shoulder, he gets his sleeves rolled up, battles away and scores goals.
“I remember watching him for Accrington last year and thinking he was a top player, so I’m excited by what he’s got.”