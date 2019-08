Morecambe picked up their first three points of the season on Tuesday night away at Macclesfield Town.

A second half Ritchie Sutton header was enough to separate the two sides at Moss Rose, although manager Jim Bentley says that his side probably didn't deserve to win the game.

Ritchie Sutton celebrates his winning goal.

Watch Bentley's reaction to the Macclesfield game and how he felt his team performed.