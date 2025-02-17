Morecambe boss Derek Adams was a happy man after Saturday’s vital 2-0 victory over Accrington Stanley at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Second-half goals from Lee Angol and Ged Garner gave the Shrimps three points and the bragging rights after a fast and frantic derby.

The win also moved Adams’ players to within two points of safety with a third of the season still to play.

Adams said: “It was a really good performance and I thought we deserved the points.

Lee Angol scored Morecambe's opening goal against Accrington Stanley Picture: Morecambe FC

“We knew this was going to be a really important game for us because we needed the three points – and we were at home against a good side who we knew carried a threat.

“They had some early chances but we came through that and I think we had the better of the game.

“Once we scored the first goal we never really looked in trouble.

“The goal gave us an impetus, while it seemed to shock Accrington, and we really controlled the game after that.”

As well as the three points, Adams was also cheered by the options he now has at his disposal going into the final 15 matches of the campaign.

He said: “There were a lot of positives for me with the main one being the strength of our bench now.

“I was able to make five changes and the quality we have now was there for all to see.

“They all played a big part in the win and we now have real competition for places in the squad, which will stand us in good stead I’m sure.”