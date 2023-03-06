In a game of few chances, Morecambe picked up a point in their quest to beat the drop in League One.

Nevertheless, Accrington Stanley’s win against Forest Green Rovers saw them climb out of the relegation places, leapfrogging the Shrimps who dropped back into the bottom four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The point also meant that Bolton missed out on a chance to put pressure on the three teams above them, all of whom picked up victories in the race for promotion.

Morecambe and Bolton Wanderers drew at the weekend Picture: Ian Lyon

A draw also left the Shrimps with one defeat in 12 at home ahead of their rearranged match at Cambridge United on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams said: “I thought we played some really good stuff and pushed Bolton all the way.

“It was a thoroughly entertaining game, with both teams trying to get the win, and I think we had the better chances of the game with a number of clear-cut opportunities that we failed to take.

"We defended really well and limited them to very few opportunities as well.

“We pressed them high up the pitch and didn’t allow them to pass the ball, and we got a few chances because of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a few half-chances throughout the 90 minutes and I felt we were very competitive against a side fourth in the table.