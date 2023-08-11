The Shrimps head to the One Call Stadium, looking to make it two wins from two after beating Walsall on the opening day.

They were unable to back that up with midweek Carabao Cup success though, losing on penalties against Championship opposition in Rotherham United.

Nevertheless, Adams was more than happy with his players’ work in the first week.

Morecambe began their season with three points against Walsall last weekend Picture: Jack Taylor

He said: “We were obviously delighted to get the first win of the season at home, it’s always nice to get off and running really quickly.

“The players were magnificent in the game, not just with the way they dealt with a tough team to play against but the way we passed the ball, created openings and got the win.

“We’ve got the nucleus of a good squad going forward, they have gelled together quickly and played ever so well against a Championship team the other night.”

Next up are Mansfield, who have been a perennial promotion hopeful of late.

Losing play-off semi-finalists in 2018/19, they lost the final in 2021/22 and missed out on the play-offs by one goal last season.

The Stags have strengthened again over the summer, signing players including Aden Flint (Stoke City) and former loanees Christy Pym (Peterborough United) and Will Swan (Nottingham Forest).

They are a club for whom Adams has the greatest of respect.

“I’ve always been surprised that Mansfield have just missed out over the last few years,” he said.

“They have got a really good manager in Nigel Clough.

“I like him as a person and you can see what he tries to do with his teams, they have been really unfortunate.”

Provided everyone comes through training without any issues, the only Morecambe doubt will be Adam Mayor.

The 18-year-old, who scored the Shrimps’ opener against Walsall, was missing for the defeat at Rotherham.

“He was at the game and felt a slight niggle before the warm-up,” the manager explained.

“Hopefully he will be alright for Saturday but we’ll monitor him.

“Obviously Jordan Slew came in and was great. He can run with the ball and take us up the pitch.