Cole Stockton’s late winner, his fifth goal in the last three games, gave the Shrimps a third successive win and 10 points from the last 12.

It means there is everything to play for at Exeter City on Sunday (12pm) with Morecambe presently in the final relegation position.

Morecambe celebrate their winning goal against Lincoln City last weekend Picture: Michael Williamson

They are level on points with MK Dons, who face a Burton Albion team which will have a big say in who drops into League Two.

That’s because they also play their penultimate match of the season on Wednesday night, which sees them host third-bottom Cambridge United.

Cambridge are a point behind Morecambe and MK Dons, so a draw would see them climb above the Shrimps on goal difference.

Three points would see them leapfrog both teams and establish an advantage going into the final day, when Cambridge host already-relegated Forest Green Rovers.

Adams said: “We have done all we can do all season.

“We have been through difficult times off the pitch and that has made it difficult on the pitch.

“We haven’t been able to do everything we have wanted to do but, despite all that, our players keep on fighting and keep on playing and it is testament to them that we keep on going.

“We knew we had the pride to keep this going and this is what we have done.

“No one could have asked for any more and we will keep it going until the final whistle.

“We took it to the last game last season and we have done the same this season despite a lack of investment.

“What I can say is we have captains, players and staff who are doing their all to keep things going.

“We have tried to shut out everything that’s been going on off the field because it hasn’t helped us and, on the field, we have been proud to be called Morecambe Football Club.