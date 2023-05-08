Morecambe boss: Players gave everything in a losing cause
Morecambe boss Derek Adams praised his players for their efforts after the club’s two-year spell in League One ended with a 3-2 defeat at Exeter City.
A Jay Stansfield hat-trick on Sunday saw the Shrimps suffer the first relegation in their 103-year history.
Adams’ players failed to get the win they needed despite Cole Stockton’s brace, which meant he ended the campaign with seven goals in his last four matches.
It meant the Shrimps finished third-bottom and returned to League Two with MK Dons, Accrington Stanley and already-relegated Forest Green Rovers.
That was despite claiming two points more than they did 12 months ago, when finishing three places higher in the table.
It was Cambridge United who eventually survived, beating Forest Green on the final day to leapfrog the Shrimps and the Dons, who drew at Burton Albion.
Adams said: “I think we tried our best and were doing well with it being 0-0 at half time.
“They scored a quick goal in the second half and then got a second, and we found it difficult after that because we were chasing the game.
“The players gave their all, not only today but over the season, and we took nearly 900 supporters with us today, which is fantastic.
“Not too long ago we didn't have 900 home supporters, so it’s fantastic that they’ve come with us today.
“We’ve had tremendous backing throughout the season but it’s not losing today, it’s over the season it happens, and all I can say is the players have given their best.”