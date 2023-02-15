The Shrimps were beaten 3-0 at Hillsborough on Tuesday, a result which keeps them in League One’s final relegation position.

Barry Bannan netted inside the first minute before Josh Windass scored twice, though the Morecambe camp felt his second should have been ruled out for handball.

Speaking to the club website, Adams said: “I think, throughout the 90 minutes, we didn’t deserve to lose by the scoreline that we’ve lost tonight.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

“It was always going to be a difficult night, but to lose a goal so quickly made it even more difficult.

“They got a quick start, it helped them to get a foothold in the game.

“Not long after that, they got the second goal and we had to obviously try and defend well at times and we did – and in the end, we limited Sheffield Wednesday to very few opportunities on target tonight.

“The third goal was a handball, it’s come across so late in the game and we didn’t deserve that.”

Defeat meant the Shrimps continue to have League One’s worst away record with seven points from 45 on their travels this season.

Nevertheless, Adams praised his players for the way they kept battling against a Wednesday team chasing automatic promotion.

He said: “To be fair to the players, they stuck in there, they showed very good character.

“We’re coming up against a team who have been fantastic, they’re on a great run.