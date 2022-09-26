Morecambe boss pinpoints their weakness during defeat to Cambridge United

Harvey Knibbs’ goal three minutes from time gave the visitors victory with Adams unhappy at how Morecambe lost.

He said: “They got the goal at the end, which was a real sucker punch to us.

Morecambe midfielder Liam Shaw in action against Cambridge United Picture: Ian Lyon

“Liam Gibson got into the box and had a shot saved. He was unfortunate, he could have cut it back, but has a shot at goal and then we misplace a pass in the middle of the pitch, a square pass, and they’re on the end of us.

“They didn’t really look like they were going to get that second goal, it looked like it could have been 1-1.

“We got ourselves into good areas at times but the final ball wasn’t good enough from us. If it had been, it would have led to an opportunity.