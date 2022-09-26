Morecambe boss pinpoints their weakness during defeat to Cambridge United
Derek Adams said Morecambe’s lack of a decisive final pass cost them dearly in Saturday’s defeat against Cambridge United.
Harvey Knibbs’ goal three minutes from time gave the visitors victory with Adams unhappy at how Morecambe lost.
He said: “They got the goal at the end, which was a real sucker punch to us.
Most Popular
-
1
Preston North End owner releases lengthy statement over the club's budget, new ownership, the Premier League, parachute payments and more
-
2
Verdict - Preston North End in deja vu as fan frustrations rise
-
3
'Just look at my shoulders!' - Sepp van den Berg explains PNE impact and why he turned down Burnley in favour of move to Bundesliga
“Liam Gibson got into the box and had a shot saved. He was unfortunate, he could have cut it back, but has a shot at goal and then we misplace a pass in the middle of the pitch, a square pass, and they’re on the end of us.
“They didn’t really look like they were going to get that second goal, it looked like it could have been 1-1.
“We got ourselves into good areas at times but the final ball wasn’t good enough from us. If it had been, it would have led to an opportunity.
“Today, we didn’t find that solution, and that’s why we haven’t won the game.”