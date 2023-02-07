A solid performance had seen Adams’ players keep the Rams at bay for the opening 44 minutes at Pride Park.

However, a David McGoldrick free-kick moments before the break then saw the game turn on its head.

McGoldrick netted twice more during the second half with James Collins and Jason Knight completing the scoring.

Morecambe's Adam Mayor in action during their weekend defeat at Derby County Picture: Jack Taylor

Adams said: “Our first-half performance was very good, the second half we couldn’t do much about it.

“Up to half-time we competed well and our shape was good.

“We dealt with the threat but they got a head start just before the break and that turned the game.

“We were 3-0 down quite quickly into that second half and Derby, at that stage, their tails were up.

“They were at home, the home crowd were with them and we couldn’t do much about it.

“We didn’t get many decisions going our way but made a number of errors that we have to look at.

“We had moments in the first half where we got into their final third with Adam Mayor, Arthur Gnahoua, Dan Crowley and Cole Stockton, but we just weren’t able to get the better of them today.