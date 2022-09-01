Morecambe boss: One in and one out on deadline day?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a busy summer’s work, the Shrimps have until 11pm to add new faces as they look to improve on last season’s 19th place in League One.

Ten new faces have been brought in, seven permanently and three loanees, while a further nine have departed through a combination of being released, turning down new deals or joining other clubs.

The future of last season’s top scorer, Cole Stockton, has also been under the microscope amid reported interest from Fleetwood Town, Port Vale and Shrewsbury Town.

Kieran Phillips became Morecambe's 10th summer arrival last week Picture: Michael Williamson

Speaking ahead of training on Thursday morning, the Morecambe manager said: “I’m not expecting a busy day on the transfer front but we’re hopeful we might have one in and one out.

“We’re really delighted with the players we have been able to take in because, as I’ve always said, we would have liked to have done more but there were the constraints of the budget having been spent before.”

Clubs have had since June 10 to bring in players, building towards what is invariably billed as a frantic final day of business.

While the seemingly endless speculation might be good in terms of filling column inches, online blogs and television airtime, Adams has questioned why the summer window should be open at Morecambe’s level once the season starts.

“I do think they should stop it earlier for the leagues lower down,” he added.

“I know the Premier League changed it because there were leagues in Spain and France who were working to different dates and were still able to take their players.

“That isn’t the case for our level so I do think it should finish earlier.”

Clubs can still sign free agents once the window closes, provided those players aren’t officially attached to any team as of September 1.

Other than that, they must stick with what they have until the winter window opens on New Year’s Day; though Adams isn’t planning his January business just yet.

He said: “We aren’t looking ahead at this moment in time.