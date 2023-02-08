The Morecambe boss has been nominated after they won three matches from four last month, having started the year bottom of the table.

The Shrimps scored five times in beating both Burton Albion and Bristol Rovers, as well as defeating Cheltenham Town in climbing out of the relegation zone.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

Also listed is Adams’ Shrewsbury Town counterpart, Steve Cotterill, whose team collected 12 points from five games via wins over Burton, Cambridge United, MK Dons and Forest Green Rovers.

Darren Moore is nominated after guiding Sheffield Wednesday to nine points from nine with victories against Cambridge, Wycombe Wanderers and Fleetwood Town.

The final name is Derby County boss Paul Warne after their perfect month with wins over Accrington Stanley, Cheltenham, Bolton Wanderers and Port Vale.