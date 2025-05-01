Morecambe boss meets with co-chairmen after weekend observations
Speaking in the wake of the Shrimps’ loss at Chesterfield, the manager said the club ‘didn’t have a plan in place for next season’ following relegation to the National League.
That was seemingly at odds with comments made by director James Wakefield on the Shrimps Trust podcast about having a plan for every eventuality – though it all hinged on a change of ownership.
Co-chairmen Rod Taylor and Graham Howse had also spoken publicly in a separate radio interview last Friday, 24 hours before Adams’ post-match comments.
Taylor and Howse have since met with Adams, who had also said pre-Chesterfield that his planning was already underway for the 2025/26 season.
Adams said: “In that interview I gave, I was frustrated by a number of things but also very passionate about this club.
“I wasn’t aware they (Taylor and Howse) had spoken on the Friday to discuss the plans.
“I had a productive meeting on Tuesday with Rod and Graham, who have committed many years to this football club under extremely difficult circumstances.
“Staff and supporters are extremely supportive of their loyalty and they have been well supported by Mick Horton, James Wakefield and Charlie Appleyard, who have mentored different areas of the club.
“The club has a plan for next season but that hasn’t been shared with me yet. We’re still waiting for the football budget to be signed off.”
A board meeting is due to take place on Thursday afternoon with the Shrimps contemplating life back in non-league for the first time since 2007.
Carlisle United, who also dropped out of the EFL, have already started a top-to-bottom review of their operations.
Morecambe, for their part, are having to operate against the backdrop of a prolonged sale process which sees the club having been on the market for 1,000 days at the end of this month.
“We can’t continue to not have a plan in place because we aren’t sure when a takeover will take place,” Adams said.
“It might not happen quickly but we’ve been saying it for a long period of time – we can’t continue to wait for it – we have to have a plan in place.”