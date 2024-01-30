Morecambe boss makes call for consistency
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Shrimps followed up their first win at MK Dons with only their second home defeat to Colchester United last weekend; a result that has typified the ups and downs of the current campaign.
With 19 league games of the season remaining, Brannan’s squad is 15th in the table and seven points off a play-off spot.
Consistency will be the key to having any chance of a top-seven finish with Morecambe back in action at Crawley Town on Saturday.
Brannan said: “We were off it all over the pitch on Saturday. The tempo wasn’t there and the passing wasn’t there.
“We need to find some consistency in our performances because, if we played like we did at MK Dons in the second half last week, we’d be in the play-offs – but we didn’t do that on Saturday and it’s inconsistent football.
“Our home form has dropped big time and it’s hard to know why. We look nervous in front of our home fans and we have to shake that off, get a win from somewhere, and then we can kick on.
“Away from home we are playing with no fear and passing the ball well but, the last few games at home, we have gone into our shell and not done the things we would normally do – and we have to get through that.”