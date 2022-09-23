Morecambe boss looks to end a good week with Cambridge United victory

The Shrimps welcome Cambridge United to the Mazuma Stadium, looking to follow up last weekend’s first league win of the season at Forest Green Rovers and the midweek penalty shootout success against Hartlepool United in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Victory at Forest Green gave Morecambe three points at the ninth time of asking in League One this season.

Adams was pleased with the character shown by his players, given they went behind after squandering a couple of opportunities to take the lead.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Nevertheless, the Shrimps fought back and scored at the ideal times as Kieran Phillips equalised just before half-time and Farrend Rawson scored the winner in second-half stoppage time.

“It’s one of those things you always want to have in your team,” Adams said of their late goals.

“To be fair to the team on Saturday, they kept on going and that’s what brings you success; you’ve seen that over the years with some of the great teams.

“Obviously we’d drawn four of the first eight games and, when you do that, you’re always looking for that first win.

“We felt that, maybe against a number of teams we’d drawn against, we could have won the game instead.”

Tomorrow’s match sees Morecambe looking for a first home league win of the campaign against a Cambridge team with only one point from 12 on the road so far.

Despite that, tomorrow’s visitors sit ninth in the table after winning four of their five home matches.

Adams said: “Cambridge have had a decent start and have picked up some really good wins to start the season.

“They are always a tough outfit to play against but what our win last Saturday has done for us is close up the league table.

“We are 23rd but, at the same time, we are only five points from 10th position which shows you how tight it is.”

In terms of team selection, Morecambe will again be without Southampton loanee Caleb Watts.

He faces another 10 to 14 days out with a calf strain picked up in their draw at Bristol Rovers three weeks ago.