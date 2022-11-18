Lincoln are yet to lose on home soil in the league this season, having drawn seven and won one of their eight matches.

That sees them 13th in the table, nine points and as many places ahead of a Morecambe squad which has drawn its last three league games.

Donald Love returned from injury in Morecambe's draw against Portsmouth last weekend Picture: Michael Williamson

Adams said: “They have come off a very good draw at home to the league leaders (Plymouth Argyle), as have we against a team fifth in the table (Portsmouth).

“They have drawn a lot of games but they have got a very good support at home; I think their average gate is quite high so it should be a great atmosphere.

“We’ve had a lot of draws against good teams as well, so now we need to start winning games against the teams in and around us.”

Tomorrow’s match is then followed by the Papa Johns Trophy last-32 tie in midweek.

With neither team in action a week tomorrow, given it’s an FA Cup weekend and both were knocked out at the first stage, the possibility was explored of moving the Trophy game back to next weekend.

“We did try and get the game moved to Saturday,” Adams explained.

“Lincoln didn’t want to do that, they want to play on the Tuesday night, so we have to go there twice in a few days.”

The club’s injury situation is also easing with Donald Love and Max Melbourne back in action against Portsmouth last weekend.

Melbourne also featured in the midweek Lancashire Senior Cup loss to Accrington Stanley, along with the returning Shane McLoughlin following his toe injury.

Jake Taylor was also on the bench in midweek, leaving Ash Hunter and Courtney Duffus as the only definite absentees tomorrow; though they may be joined by others.

Adams admitted: “We have got a little bit of illness in the squad, so we could be missing one or two on Saturday.

