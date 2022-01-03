Morecambe boss kept calm at half-time before their Doncaster Rovers fightback

The Shrimps looked set for another defeat when they were 3-0 down after 29 minutes at the Mazuma Stadium on Sunday.

However, Cole Stockton (2) and Jon Obika got them back on terms before Toumani Diagouraga lashed in a late goal to give Morecambe victory.

It would have been understandable to outsiders if Robinson had delivered a half-time rollicking but, as the manager explained, he decided to go the other way instead.

Morecambe celebrate their three points on Sunday

That decision was based on the Shrimps’ first-half display when, despite being 3-0 down, they had played some decent passing football.

Robinson said: “I’ve been there as a player, being five or six down at half-time and playing for pride.

“I said at half-time I wasn’t going to roast them but I was going to make changes.

“We’ve done the same second half and, when we play on the front foot, we can create chances and create goals.

“It doesn’t matter who it was against. To show that level of character and quality that, at 3-0 down, we were still trying to pass the ball and, second half, the momentum, pressing and desire was to be admired and we have to continue that.

“I think it showed we have the character to stay in the division. I said to the players ‘I’ll take the responsibility and the stick but pass the ball.’”

Nevertheless, despite yesterday’s win, additions are set to be made to the Morecambe squad now the January transfer window is open.

Two arrivals are set to be announced today and, with the Shrimps having conceded 49 goals in 24 games, the area for improvement is clear.

“We need to bring people in who can defend better,” Robinson said.

“Hopefully, there will be two incomings, a couple more coming in to strengthen us.”