Morecambe boss isn't surprised by Bolton Wanderers' recent improvement

The Shrimps welcome Bolton to the Mazuma Stadium, looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

They face a Bolton team who, after losing five straight games, have now won their last four without conceding a goal.

That run has propelled them from 18th to 11th in League One but Robinson is not surprised by that improvement.

Greg Leigh doesn't arrive back in the country from international duty until this morning

He said: “I’ve watched their last three games and they are very dangerous.

“They have boys up front with energy and their wing-backs are high up the pitch, so it’s going to be a tough test for us.

“It’s one I believe we can cope with but we have to be very aggressive with our approach.

“If you look at their squad, it’s surprising they had lost a lot of games but they’ll be coming here with confidence.

“We don’t fear them and we’ve shown that with our displays at home against Wigan and Wycombe.”

However, Robinson will be without at least one of his key defensive performers tomorrow.

Trevor Carson is definitely absent, having sustained a concussion at Hillsborough.

Greg Leigh is touch and go as he will not have trained after returning from international duty with Jamaica, having played 90 minutes in their midweek loss to Costa Rica.

Robinson added: “Trevor won’t be available. The protocols won’t allow him to play but, hopefully, he’s available for Tuesday (the trip to Lincoln City).

“There’s a chance Greg might feature but, with his travel arrangements, he doesn’t arrive back in London until 9am and he won’t be back in Manchester until 12pm or 1pm.”