Morecambe boss is delighted by their season's efforts

The Shrimps’ 2-0 win against Bradford City at the Mazuma Stadium wasn’t enough to see them into the top three following wins for Cambridge United and Bolton Wanderers.

Liam McAlinden and Cole Stockton found the net for Adams’ players who, despite having to settle for the play-offs, posted a club record EFL points tally (78) and equalled Morecambe’s best League Two finish with fourth place.

“We’ve had a magnificent season,” Adams said afterwards.

Morecmabe manager Derek Adams

“To finish with 78 points, to finish with 23 wins out of 46 games and to finish fourth in the league, it’s been a fantastic season.

“It’s not over yet because we’ve put ourselves in the play-offs. We’re delighted to be where we are.

“The players have had a terrific time, scored goals and put on a good show.”

It means Morecambe now face Tranmere Rovers in the play-offs later this month.

The first leg will be on Thursday, May 20 with the return taking place three days later.

It would perhaps be understandable if the Morecambe camp felt a little deflated at missing out on automatic promotion by the narrowest of margins.

However, Adams was keen to emphasise the positives after a season which also brought a first FA Cup third round appearance in 18 years and saw the club equal their best run in the Carabao Cup.

Adams said: “I’m delighted. We have shown we can come up against teams in the division who are bigger and spend more money than us.

“It’s not about that. It’s about a wee bit of spirit, ability and good organisation, as well as the ability to score goals and not concede.

“We’ve done that throughout the season. Today typified how well we’ve done.

“We were without six players and I think that’s difficult for us but you see the players who have come in have taken their opportunity.”