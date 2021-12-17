Morecambe boss is braced for a key fortnight ahead

After a promising start to the campaign, eight defeats in the last 11 have seen the Shrimps drop into the relegation places approaching the midway point of the season.

However, Covid-permitting, the next fortnight sees them scheduled to host three of the bottom six in Fleetwood Town, Crewe Alexandra and Doncaster Rovers.

They are also due to make the trip to Bolton Wanderers, sitting 15th, on Boxing Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson Picture: Jack Taylor

Robinson said: “We have these four games now, where we’re looking to pick up as many points as possible.

“These are, ultimately, the games that dictate where you finish at the end of the season; those against the teams in and around you.

“It’s vitally important we pick up as many points as possible, we need to start picking up some points.”

Five points from 33 is a desperately poor statistic for a Morecambe team aiming to avoid an immediate return to League Two.

Of those eight defeats in the last two-and-a-half months, five have come against teams in the top nine; all of whom have aspirations of Championship football in 2022/23.

Nevertheless, as Robinson again acknowledged, Morecambe are paying the price for defensive errors and anticipates that being remedied in next month’s transfer window.

“It’s not the points tally we wanted and there’s no denying that,” he admitted.

“We have to be judged on the teams around us and some of those have loads more infrastructure in place than we do.

“If we finish one place above the relegation zone, then it will be a successful season.

“There’s a long, long way to go and we know where we need to improve, we’ve said it numerous times.

“If people keep making the same mistakes, we have to change things, and we’ll have to look at it in January.

“That was always going to be the case but I still think we’ve got more than enough to be positive about.”